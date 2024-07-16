Minister Ponnam Urges Increased Funding for Telangana

Karimnagar: Backward Classes welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday wrote an open letter to Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, urging him to ensure that sufficient funds are allocated to Telangana, especially to the Karimnagar parliamentary segment, in the upcoming Budget session 2024-25.

He said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was committed to extending support to the Centre for the rapid growth of Telangana. The Centre, on its part, must also prove its commitment to fulfilling its promises given to Telangana at the time of bifurcation of the states.

As an MP representing Karimnagar, Sanjay should play a key role in bringing sufficient funds for the development of various works like establishment of skill development center, MSME park, Mid Manair and Gouravelli rehabilitation and Rs 200 crore aid to Satavahana University, Prabhakar said

Sanjay should also ensure doubling of railway route between Karimnagar and Tirupati and between Karimnagar and Shirdi, medical college at Husnabad, national highway from Kothapalli to Jangaon, Sircilla textile park, development of Vemulawada and Kondagattu temples and funds for NLM, PMEG and NHM schemes.