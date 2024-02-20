MILAN24: Indian Navy showcases underwater search, rescue capability

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy displayed its cutting-edge submarine rescue demo by using Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) to the foreign navies during the harbor phase of the MILAN-24 which entered the third day on Tuesday.

This advanced technology, capable of operating at 650 meter depth, underscores India’s shared resolve for regional maritime safety.

Elsewhere, Lieutenant Colonel Yoosuf Nishar, Squadron Commander Maritime Safety and Security Squadron, Maldives Navy engaged in wide ranging discussions with vice admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, ENC, Visakhapatnam.

The day two of the MILAN2024 pre-sail discussions brought continued collaboration and camaraderie in Visakhapatnam. Officers from foreign navies actively participated in formulating strategies for the upcoming Sea Phase. The ongoing discussions focus on refining plans for intricate operations and emphasize the importance of joint operations at sea. The spirit of cooperation and shared goals among the participating navies is evident they worked towards a successful Sea Phase of MILAN24.

Capt JJ Claasen, Head of Namibian delegation held wide ranging discussions on military and naval cooperation between India and Namibia during his call on Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha, Chief Staff Officer (Operations) (East) of the Indian Navy, at headquarters of Eastern Naval Command.