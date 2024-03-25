Memantha Siddham to Launch at Idupulapaya on March 27

Anantapur: The stage is set for the YSRC's ambitious Memantha Siddham 21-day-long bus yatra, spanning from Idupulapaya to Itchapuram, covering 20 Lok Sabha segments. Commencing from the Pulivendula Assembly segment on March 27, the Yatra aims to replicate the successful Siddham meetings held at the regional level.

The inaugural public gathering of Memantha Siddham is slated for Proddatur, marking the commencement of coverage for the Kadapa Lok Sabha segment.

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for this grand campaign, with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy scheduled to address the gatherings. With all candidates already announced and actively campaigning, the YS Jagan Bus Yatra seeks to showcase various welfare schemes implemented over the past five years while also addressing criticism from opposition parties such as the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena, and the BJP.

The Chief Minister is expected to commence the Yatra on March 27 after offering prayers at Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy ghat in Idupulapaya. The journey will proceed to Proddatur for the first public meeting.

During the Proddatur gathering, Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to unveil plans and manifesto details, aiming to challenge the promises made by opposition parties.

Analysts expected the announcement of new welfare schemes during recent Siddham meetings, but sources said the YSRC committee preferred to wait till the opposition parties announced their promises. The Chief Minister, however, is likely to announce the manifesto during the Yatra.

The first phase of the Yatra will encompass six districts in the Rayalaseema region, including Kadapa, Kurnool, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor. Notably, Anantapur has been excluded from the route due to the recent Siddham held at Raptadu, which covered both Anantapur and Hindupur Lok Sabha segments.

Regional Coordinator Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy expressed confidence that the Memantha Siddham campaign will comprehensively cover all parts of the state.

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, along with other leaders including Deputy CM Amzad Basha, Ravindranath Reddy and Rachamallu Sivaprasada Reddy, is overseeing the arrangements for the Idupulapaya and Proddatur events.

Sources in the YSRC said Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to depart from Tadepalli at 10.56 am on March 27, reaching Idupulapaya in the afternoon. Following prayers at YSR ghat, he will proceed to Proddatur via Vempalle, Veerapunayunipalle and Yerraguntla, culminating in an evening public meeting. The Bus Yatra will then continue towards Allagadda, passing through Duvvur and Chagalamarri, with an overnight stay planned in Allagadda, Nandyal district.