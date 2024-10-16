Meghalaya forum opposes Assam taxi ban amid tourism fears

Guwahati: In what is threatening the booming tourism sector of the state, the Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum (MTDF) has strongly opposed the ban on plying of Assam taxis to tourist destinations in the State.

In a letter to a state government constituted committee on tourism, the Forum said, “The MTDF strongly opposes any move to stop Assam tourist taxis as it is a step backwards and detrimental to the long term development of tourism in Meghalaya. The more tourism grows in the state, the greater will be the opportunity for the tourist taxi market segment in the future.”

The letter on improved tourism mobility and related matters was forwarded to the committee that was constituted by the Meghalaya Government following the demand made by the state's drivers to ban tourist taxis registered outside the state, ferrying tourists to tourism spots.

MTDF president Larsing Sawyan said that the forum stands committed to partnering with all stakeholders to find solutions and ensuring the safety and security of all tourists visiting Meghalaya.

"The recent agitation by a section of the Meghalaya tourist taxi stakeholders has greatly impacted the tourism inflow in the months of July to September 2024, leading to major losses to thousands of tourism stakeholders such as hotels, guesthouse operators, guides and restaurant tea stall owners, farmers and vegetable vendors,” Mr Sawyan added.

Meghalaya has not even achieved a tip of its tourism potential and therefore, all efforts must be made not to derail the tourism growth process, the MTDF observed.

It stated that in the future, tourist taxi operators should also hold consultation with other tourism stakeholders in the state before taking any decision that might have a major impact on tourism. The highly competitive tourism trade with its own sets of challenges needs a "collective search for sustainable mechanisms and solutions to bring about an equitable compromise of all concerned practitioners".

The MTDF further recommended streamlining of this sector, including having a single association of tourist taxis, instead of several that are currently operational in the State.

It said that a dedicated parking lot be allotted for tourist taxis, impart basic training on etiquette, cleanliness, communication skills, guide skills etc., dress code and other such recommendations.

Meanwhile, several tour-operators of the region said that in the wake of ongoing outside taxi ban row in Meghalaya, tour operators are compelled to divert tourists to several destinations in Arunachal Pradesh and other locations of the region instead of Meghalaya.