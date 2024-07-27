Meghalaya: 10 Pro-ILP Activists Arrested for Blocking Assam Tourist Taxis

In what may affect the booming tourism industry of Meghalaya, a youth organisation---the Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF), of the state has imposwed a self-style restriction on Assam-registered tourist taxis to Sohra and Dawki----two popular tourist destinations in the state.The youth organisation agitating for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) on FridayThe incident took place on Friday when Assam–registered tourist taxis were stopped at Umtyngngar, about 25 km from Shillong, from proceeding to Sohra and Dawki.However, police on Saturday said that they have arrested at least 10 pro-ILP activists of the HNYF and intensified the security arrangement to facilitate smooth movement of tourists.“The district authorities have beefed up security arrangements for tourists intending to travel to Sohra and Dawki and security personnel have been deployed at specific locations along the route to prevent any disruption in tourists' visits," Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtynger told reporters.“We have arrested 10 members of the HNYF at Umtyngar town for unauthorisedly preventing tourists from visiting Sohra and Dawki,” he said.Asserting that the state government would not allow such incidents, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong condemned the incident, saying, "It was very unfortunate. People are visiting Meghalaya to enjoy nature. We will not let such things happen again."The HYNF members argued that allowing tourist taxis from Assam was affecting local taxi operators and wanted that tourist taxis from outside should be asked to terminate a certain fixed points from where local taxis can take over citing the example of Sikkim where tourist vehicles from Bengal are not allowed to proceed from certain points.The East Khasi district police said that everything is normal now and tourists have nothing to fear.