Meet Ayaz Pasha, city-based theatre artist who debuted in Kalki 2898 AD

Hyderabad: The multi-starrer epic science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, which has smashed various box office records, saw a city-based theatre artiste Ayaz Pasha making his movie debut.



For Ayaz Pasha, 24, a theatre actor for eight years, working in the star-studded Nag Ashwin directed movie is a dream come true. “It is my dream debut. Every actor would want to work with great actors of the industry and debuting with such actors is nothing but a grateful opportunity,” says Ayaz who plays the role of Ajju, who along with Kyra belong to the clan called rebels. The rebel group stumbles upon Sumathi who is the protagonist played by Deepika Padukone. They save her and take her to Shambala where she gives birth to Kalki.



"I have learned the encyclopedia of cinema from the lead cast in my very first movie," says Ayaz. "The difficult part of the movie was shooting action scenes. I never thought my debut movie would have so much action. Many times, I got hurt, but I can’t complain when a veteran actor like Amitabh Bachchan was shooting action sequences at 81 with ease," adds Ayaz, who is an architect by profession.



Describing the encounters with other lead actors like Prabhas, Pasupathy, Deepika Padukone and others, Ayaz says, “Working with Deepika was easy as she makes her co-actors feel comfortable during the shoot especially for debutants like me.”



“Pasupathy sir was so humble. For an actor of his stature, it was not necessary but he introduced all his projects to me and explained how films worked earlier and how they do now,” says Ayaz who shot for 45 days for the film for different sequences spanning over a period of tw0-and-a-half years.



"Working in film and theatre is different," says Ayaz, adding that theatre acting is a little louder because you have to perform for an audience in real time, whereas in film, the subtler and truer you are to the moment, the better it gets registered.

I hope this blockbuster may open up more acting opportunities for me and other film enthusiasts, says Ayaz who is associated with Dramanon, an English theatre group founded by renowned theatre director RK Shenoy and operates in Hyderabad, Manipal and Bengaluru.