Meena calls for zero violence, no repoll in conduct of elections in AP

Vijayawada: Chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has called for violence-free polls and a situation of no repoll in AP.

In a meeting held with the district election officers, police commissioners and superintendents via video mode from here on Wednesday, Meena said the guidelines issued by the ECI for zero violence and no repoll, should be strictly complied with in AP.

He cautioned the officials that if there was any failure to follow these rules, they would be held responsible.

He felt the need to check the functioning of EVMs and laid stress to avoid any situation like booth capturing by requisite security measures.

Meena called for efforts to expedite issuing of EPIC only by post all over the state except for Paderu and also felt the need to conduct proper inquiry on reports of political parties luring voters by giving them cash and gifts. Send the reports to the office of CEO, he asked the officials.

He said that as the election notification would be issued shortly, there should be full preparedness on the part of officials to strictly implement the poll code in the state.