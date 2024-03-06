Medicover Hospital Achieves Milestone in Pediatric Surgery

In a remarkable display of medical expertise and dedication, Medicover hospital for women and children has recently achieved a significant milestone in the field of pediatric surgery. A baby from Tanzania was diagnosed with Pentalogy of Cantrell underwent a complex surgical procedure at our hospital, led by two teams of skilled surgeons. Today, we are thrilled to report that the baby is in stable condition and showing promising signs of recovery. Pentalogy of Cantrell is an exceedingly rare congenital disorder characterized by a combination of midline defects involving the lower sternum, diaphragm, abdominal wall, pericardium, and heart. Managing this condition requires a multidisciplinary approach and specialized surgical expertise, making successful outcomes particularly challenging to achieve.

Adding to problem child had complex intracardiac anomaly, in the form of single ventricle, pulmonary atresia (absent pulmonary artery connection with ventricle) with duct dependent pulmonary circulation. And was saturating only 63%. The surgery, which took place over the course of 14 hours, was a collaborative effort between two teams of highly trained surgeons specializing in pediatric cardiology and pediatric surgery, respectively. Their coordinated efforts and meticulous attention to detail were instrumental in navigating the complexities of the procedure and ensuring the best possible outcome for the baby. Dr. Ashish Sapre and Dr. Srinivas Kini, lead surgeons from the pediatric cardiology team, emphasized the importance of teamwork and coordination in tackling such complex cases.

"Pentalogy of Cantrell presents unique challenges due to the involvement of multiple organ systems," Dr. Ashish Sapre stated. "By working closely with our colleagues in pediatric surgery, we were able to develop a comprehensive surgical plan tailored to the specific needs of the patient." Dr. Madhu Mohan Reddy.B, head of pediatric surgery at Medicover hospital for Women and Children, underscored the hospital's commitment to excellence in pediatric care. "Our hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a team of highly skilled professionals dedicated to providing the highest standard of care for our patients," Dr. Madhu Mohan Reddy, remarked. "The successful outcome of this surgery is a testament to our capabilities in handling even the most complex cases with confidence and expertise." Additionally, it's noteworthy that this particular case represents a significant milestone, with 5.5 million babies expected to be born only one with similar conditions worldwide. Until now, only 90 such cases have been reported globally, and this marks the first instance of its kind in India. Following the surgery, the baby is has recovered completely.

Now she is saturating 85-90%, tolerating full feeds, doing normal activity and ready for discharge. While the road to full recovery may be long, the initial signs are promising, offering hope and reassurance to the baby's family and the medical community alike. The Team was led by Dr. Ravinder Reddy, Director of Paediatrics and Neonatology, along with Dr. Ashish Sapre, pediatirc Cardiologist, Dr. Srinivas Kini, Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon, Dr. Pavan Prasad, Pediatric Anaesthetist, Dr. Janardhan Reddy Paediatric Intensivist, Dr. Madhu Vinay, Plastic Surgeon As news of this remarkable achievement spreads, Medicover hospital for Women and Children reaffirms its commitment to advancing the field of pediatric medicine and providing exceptional care to patients in need.




