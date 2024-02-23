Medaram Jatara is testament to indigenous culture, says Telangana Governor

Speaking to mediapersons, Dr Soundararajan said she was highly privileged to attend the jatara for the third time, a record for any Governor. She lauded the Medaram jatara as an unparalleled testament to indigenous culture and heritage.

She was accompanied by Union tribal welfare minister Arjun Munda. The Governor was welcomed by state ministers Dr Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Warangal : Telangana state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan offered jiggery (bangarama) equal to her weight and presented silk saris to the presiding deities Samakka and Saralamma, at the jatara in Mulugu district on Friday.

The Governor underscored the importance of preserving and promoting the cultural traditions of tribal societies and outlined initiatives aimed at holistic development, including the adoption of six tribal villages and efforts to enhance the nutritional well-being of particularly vulnerable tribal groups.

Extending his wishes to the Adivasi people, Union minister Arjun Munda said there are around 10 crore people belonging to Adivasi communities living across the country, who were playing a key role in the development of the nation.

There is a need for the Adivasi people living in other states to know the importance of the Medaram jatara. They should also have a darshan and seek the blessings of the Goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, he added.

District collector Ila Tripati, special nodal officer R.V. Karnan, Krishna Adithya and SP Sabarish were present along with others.