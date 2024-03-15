Medak Ordnance Factory Signs Deal With Army to upgrade 693 BMP-II vehicles

Hyderabad: Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK), a constituent of the Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL), has clinched a major deal with the Army to upgrade of 693 BMP-II vehicles to the IIM standard, a press release noted. The papers for the contract, a collaborative effort between OFMK and BEL, Chennai, was handed over to Sanjay Dwivedi, CMD, AVNL, in New Delhi.

The upgraded BMP-IIM vehicles will be equipped with advanced features including gunner and commander sight with CCD (charge coupled device), thermal imager (TI) sight, and laser range finder (LRF). It will have an integrated fire control system for all armaments, multi-functional displays for gunner and Commander, sensor for fire control system, auto target tracker, and night firing capability.

These enhancements are aimed at significantly improving accuracy and operational efficiency, thereby enhancing the Indian Army's combat capabilities. Furthermore, the addition of trooper displays at the rear side of BMP-2 vehicles will contribute to better situational awareness for troops on the ground.