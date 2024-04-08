Medak BRS candidate distributing cash: Raghunandan

Hyderabad: BJP Medak candidate M. Raghunandan Rao complained to the state Chief Electoral Officer on Monday alleging that his BRS rival P. Venkatram Reddy had organised a secret meeting with government employees and gave them cash for distribution among voters.



Following his submission, Raghunandan Rao told media that Venkatram Reddy, a former IAS officer and real estate businessman, met government employees and officials in Siddipet on Sunday evening to use them as conduits for cash distribution in the Lok Sabha constituency.

Raghunandan Rao said he promptly informed local police. However, he criticised the delay in police response, alleging that officers arrived half an hour later, and only after notifying Venkatram Reddy. "By the time the police arrived, most attendees, including Venkatram Reddy, had left. About 40 government employees remained, identified through CCTV footage, and their details were submitted to the CEO for action," he stated.



In his complaint, the BJP candidate sought action against the district collector, the police commissioner, and the assistant returning officer of Siddipet for permitting a Model Code of Conduct violation despite being informed.



Raghunandan Rao also submitted a separate representation to the Directorate of Enforcement, urging them to take action against Venkatram Reddy based on disclosures by arrested police officials in the phone tapping case. Allegations of money laundering and cash distribution to voters involving the former IAS officer were made by the arrested police officer Radhakishan Rao, who claimed that cash was transported in police vehicles and Venkatram Reddy played a role in its supply, Raghunandan Rao alleged.