MBT to Challenge Owaisi in Hyderabad; Khan likely Candidate

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) has decided to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Hyderabad constituency to take on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. It is expected that Khan will contest from the seat.

Khan had lost the Yakutpura Assembly segment by 878 votes in the recent elections. Earlier, Khan said that the Congress would field a weak candidate against Owaisi in an attempt to favour the MP in the Lok Sabha polls. In a post on X, Khan claimed that Owaisi would return the favour by not seeking Muslims votes in favour of the BRS which would benefit the Congress.




