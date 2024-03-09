Mayawati Declares BSP will Go Alone in LS Polls

Hyderabad: A pre-poll alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party in Telangana state announced by BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao on March 5 appears to have been questioned by BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday who declared that her party would contest in the coming Lok Sabha elections on its own strength.

Mayawati, in a post on X, said: “BSP is fighting the Lok Sabha elections in the country on its own strength with complete preparation. In such a situation, rumours being spread about forming electoral alliance or third front are fake. Media should not lose its credibility by giving such mischievous news. People should also be careful.”

Mayawati said that especially in UP, due to the BSP contesting the election alonepo with great strength, the Opposition seemed to be restless. “That is why they keep trying to mislead people by spreading various kinds of rumours every day. Though she mentioned the situation in UP, she further said: “In the interest of Bahujan community, BSP’s decision to contest the elections alone is firm.”

It may be recalled that after TS BSP president R.S. Praveen Kumar called on him on March 5, Rao said the two parties will contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance and that seat-sharing arrangements would be announced in due course.

Rao also said that Praveen Kumar spoke with Mayawati on the phone in his presence and that she was okay with the proposal. Rao had further stated that he would be speaking with Mayawati, whom he had known for long, in a day or two.

However, there has been no word since the March 5 meeting between these two leaders on where the proposed alliance stood. Both Praveen Kumar and the BRS chief have been silent on the issue, though Praveen Kumar reposted, with any additional comment, Mayawati’s two posts on X on her decision that the BSP will go alone in the coming elections.