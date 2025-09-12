Mauritius PM Ramgoolam Visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Varanasi: The Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is currently on a state visit to India, visited the historic Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Friday.

He is also scheduled to visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya later today as part of his visit.

The Mauritian PM’s arrival in Varanasi on Wednesday was followed by a bilateral meeting, signing of MoUs, and a joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

As he prepares to visit Ayodhya, the state of Uttar Pradesh is ready to give the visiting dignitary a traditional Indian red carpet welcome.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde confirmed the high-level visit and said, “The Mauritius PM is coming to Ayodhya. The CM of the state is also coming here to welcome him. We will give him a red-carpet welcome here, complete with glimpses of Indian culture. He will then visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for darshan and offering prayers. He will then depart on a flight from Ayodhya airport.”

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trustee Anil Mishra added that around 30 people, including the Mauritian PM, will visit the sacred site.

“After offering prayers to Ram Lalla, he will also have the darshan of Ram Darbar. He will be given details on Ram Janmabhoomi. He will then proceed to Kuber Tila. There is a Shiv Temple there, and after the darshan-pujan, he will have a light meal and then leave from here,” Mishra said.

Ayodhya’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said that comprehensive security and administrative preparations have been made to ensure the success of the high-profile visit.

“Extensive preparations have been made in Ayodhya district. Both the district administration and police officers have conducted thorough site inspections and completed all necessary arrangements. External officials and security forces required for the visit have been secured,” he said.

“The entire itinerary, from the VIP’s arrival at the airport to their departure, has been meticulously planned minute-by-minute.”

In anticipation of the visit, a primary cleanliness drive was also launched across Ayodhya, with municipal staff working to ensure the city is prepared to receive the foreign dignitary.

On Thursday, PM Modi, along with PM Ramgoolam, reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two nations and discussed regional as well as global issues.

During their meeting, both leaders affirmed their intention to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, healthcare, digital technology, energy, maritime security, and other areas.

The Mauritius PM is on his first overseas bilateral visit to India in his current term, from September 9 to September 16.