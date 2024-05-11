Marriage Brokers Exploit Desperation During Hyderabad Wedding Season

Hyderabad: As the wedding season begins, so will be the activities of fraudsters, who double up as marriage brokers. They go all-out to seize the vulnerabilities of families and make a fast buck. Marriage brokers are tapped as people will be keen on getting good partners for their children.

The tricksters, often from the same community, assure the families of finding perfect matches and demand a lot of money upfront. However, on getting paid, they often introduce couples, whose stars and personalities don’t match.

"It's incredibly frustrating and disheartening when these individuals catch our weakness. We will be desperate for an ideal partner as we embark on a new journey. It's not just about the money we have invested but about the dishonest intentions of the middlemen that hurt us more. What makes it worse is that they are part of our own community,” said Rajiv. K.

"Being once bitten twice shy, we prioritise moving forward rather than seeking revenge. In our religious and astrological beliefs, there is a time-constraint for marriage and missing that window could mean missing out on some benefits,” said Anantha Chary, a victim from Bowenpally.

“We paid ₹ 50,000 in phases to one such broker. He showed us profiles that were already on the matrimonial websites. We felt cheated as we were paying for profiles already available online. Otherwise, these brokers come up with matches that don't suit our preferences,” said Narendra Goud.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, advocate V. Krishna cautioned, "It's important to be careful when dealing with marriage brokers. While they may promise to help find the right partner, some may take advantage of your desperation. Make sure to check their background and get recommendations before trusting them. Finding a life partner is a big decision, so it's important to protect yourself from such con artists.”