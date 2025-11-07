Maoists, Security Forces Clash in Jharkhand Forest

Chaibasa (Jharkhand): An encounter between Maoists and security personnel has taken place in Saranda forest In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The incident took place when a joint team of CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police was carrying out an anti-Maoist operation on Thursday evening, and the activists of the proscribed CPI (Maoists) fired at them, Superintendent of Police Amit Renu told PTI.

The security personnel were still in the forest, the SP said, adding that security personnel have recovered a cache of arms and explosives there. Renu said details will be shared only after the forces return from the operation.

Unofficial sources claimed that one Maoist was killed while some others suffered injuries in the encounter.