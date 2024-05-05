Manifesto sans PM's photo hints at disbelief: Buggana

Kurnool: Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath pointed out the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph on the alliance's manifesto, suggesting that BJP AP in-charge Siddharth Singh hesitated to handle it during its release, indicating a lack of confidence in implementing such deceptive assurances. Rajendranath urged people to stay vigilant against Chandrababu Naidu's deceitful words and promises.

Conducting an election campaign in Munimadugu, Alebad Thanda, and Alebad areas of Peapully mandal on Saturday, he emphasized that recent clashes within the constituency reflect a return to the old scenario. Instances of rowdyism in Peapully, Chinnapudella, Peddabujarla, and Taduru villages serve as evidence. Further, he questioned TD candidate Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, who speaks of development, but has not addressed the poor road conditions between his home village Laddagiri and Kodumuru, located 20 km away.



