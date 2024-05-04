Mangaluru Airport Threat: FIR Filed Over Explosives Warning

Mangaluru: An FIR has been lodged by the police after Mangaluru International Airport received a threatening email on the official ID.

The email, received on April 29 at 9:37 am, warned of explosives planted within the airport premises and on aircraft, threatening to cause harm to individuals.

A case has been filed under IPC 507 at Bajpe Police Station in response to the alarming communication.

In a statement released by the police department, it has been revealed that similar emails have been received by over 25 airports across the country.

Efforts are underway by the Bajpe police to apprehend the individual responsible for these threatening messages.