Man slits wife's throat in front of daughter in Chittoor

TIRUPATI: A man attempted to murder his wife by slitting her throat with a knife in front of their nine-year-old daughter at the Lakshmayya Kandriga bus stop in Yadamarri mandal of Chittoor district on Tuesday.

According to police, Umapati, a resident of Peyanapalli in Gudipala mandal, had called his estranged wife Swathi, who was living with her parents in Lakshmayya Kandriga, to return home. An argument ensued between the couple, and in a fit of rage, Umapati took out a knife and slit Swathi's throat in front of their daughter.

The girl immediately informed the 108 emergency services, who rushed Swathi to the Government Hospital in Chittoor. Her condition is said to be critical. "We will register a case based on the victim's complaint. A search operation is underway to nab the accused," said Chittoor West CI Ravi Shankar Reddy.