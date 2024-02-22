Top
Home » News

Man sentenced to 20-yr imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

News
Gururaj A Paniyadi
22 Feb 2024 5:51 AM GMT
On April 12, 2021, he took her from Irakalgada in Koppal to Kukkehalli in the Udupi district. He confined and sexually assaulted her in a farmhouse there
Police officials said the victim had visited Ranibennur to meet one of her friends. While returning to Udupi at night, all the four raped her. They also frightened her to silence.
x
The case was registered at Koppal Women's Police Station. PSI Yallappa and PI Mauneshwar Malipatil probed the case. Subsequently, a charge sheet was filed before the court. — Representational Image/DC

Koppal: Additional District and Session Judge and Fast Track Sessions Court (POCSO) has convicted a person for sexually assaulting a minor.

The incident transpired in 2021, when Vijayakumar Poojar from Tallura Tanda, under the guise of promising marriage, acquainted himself with a minor girl.

Subsequently, on April 12, 2021, he took her from Irakalgada in Koppal to Kukkehalli in the Udupi district. He confined and sexually assaulted her in a farmhouse there.

The case was registered at Koppal Women's Police Station. PSI Yallappa and PI Mauneshwar Malipatil probed the case. Subsequently, a charge sheet was filed before the court.

Following due legal proceedings, the court has sentenced Vijaykumar to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
minor girl sexual assault 
India Southern States Karnataka 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
A diligent journalist based in Tirupati, showcasing a strong track record of creative idea generation. Recognized as a team player adept at achieving results. Experienced in reporting on diverse subjects, notably major socio-political events. Active in the field since 2015.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X