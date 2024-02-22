Man sentenced to 20-yr imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

Koppal: Additional District and Session Judge and Fast Track Sessions Court (POCSO) has convicted a person for sexually assaulting a minor.

The incident transpired in 2021, when Vijayakumar Poojar from Tallura Tanda, under the guise of promising marriage, acquainted himself with a minor girl.

Subsequently, on April 12, 2021, he took her from Irakalgada in Koppal to Kukkehalli in the Udupi district. He confined and sexually assaulted her in a farmhouse there.

The case was registered at Koppal Women's Police Station. PSI Yallappa and PI Mauneshwar Malipatil probed the case. Subsequently, a charge sheet was filed before the court.

Following due legal proceedings, the court has sentenced Vijaykumar to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.