Man posing as RMP held for sexual assault

Hyderabad: Tandur police arrested a 46-year-old man, who posed as a registered medical practitioner (RMP) and assaulted women sexually, on Friday. The arrested accused was identified as Ahmed, resident of Tandur. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.

According to police, Ahmed used to visit several residences in Tandur. A few days ago, Ahmed assaulted the woman sexually and threatened her. The victim lodged a complaint. Ahmed went missing and was traced and arrested in Mahbubnagar, police said. Sources said Ahmed had confessed to the assault.