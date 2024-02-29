Man opens fire at in-laws over land dispute

ADILABAD: Gomasa Narender, the son-in-law of Golei Shankaraiah on Tuesday night opened two rounds of fire with a pistol at his in-laws after a heated argument over some land-related and family disputes. However, no one was injured in the incident that took place at Saligam in Kannepalli mandal of Mancherial district.

The accused Narender fled the spot after firing. It is learnt that Narender’s wife had gone to her parent’s place after a quarrel with her husband over family issues. On Tuesday, Narender came to his in-laws’ place and picked up an argument with them and opened fire at them. His father-in-law Shankaraiah complained to the Kannepalli police on Wednesday. Mancherial ACP Ravi Kumar booked a case and was investigating into the incident. Police seized two empty bullets from the spot.

Narender is a native of Bellampalli but works at a leaf-plate-making company in Karimnagar.