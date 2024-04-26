Man Commits Suicide After Domestic Dispute in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: A domestic dispute over alcohol led to the suicide of a 35-year-old man in NBT Nagar, Banjara Hills police said on Friday. Police identified the victim as Derangula Chiranjeevi, whose drinking habit had become the cause of quarrels with his wife Vasantha.

Police said that earlier this week, some relatives had taken away the couple’s two children, possibly because of the disputes. At about 8 pm, Chiranjeevi, once again started arguing with his wife, who left home. When she returned two hours later, she found his body. With the help of local residents, Chiranjeevi was taken to a hospital, but he died while undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case and began the investigation.



