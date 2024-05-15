Man attacked over WhatsApp status in Pagidyala

KURNOOL: Tension prevailed in Pratakota village of Pagidyala mandal on Tuesday following a WhatsApp status of a resident, named Hari.

Hari, who changed his WhatsApp status to a possible TD victory in the Monday's elections, sparked a confrontation between the YSRC and TD activists in the village. YSRC leader Ramesh Naidu and his supporters allegedly attacked Hari over his WhasApp status. Police intervened, and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment. A case has been filed, and investigation is underway.