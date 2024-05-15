Top
Man attacked over WhatsApp status in Pagidyala

DC Correspondent
15 May 2024 6:25 AM GMT
Hari, who changed his WhatsApp status to a possible TD victory in the Monday's elections, sparked a confrontation between the YSRC and TD activists in the village
YSRC leader Ramesh Naidu and his supporters allegedly attacked Hari over his WhasApp status. — Internet

KURNOOL: Tension prevailed in Pratakota village of Pagidyala mandal on Tuesday following a WhatsApp status of a resident, named Hari.

Hari, who changed his WhatsApp status to a possible TD victory in the Monday's elections, sparked a confrontation between the YSRC and TD activists in the village. YSRC leader Ramesh Naidu and his supporters allegedly attacked Hari over his WhasApp status. Police intervened, and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment. A case has been filed, and investigation is underway.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
TD-YSRC clash whatsapp status 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
