Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP: Dare to Cross 200 Seats

Kolkata: Resuming her Lok Sabha Election campaign from Krishnanagar in Nadia of West Bengal after recovering from her facial injuries, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday dared the BJP to cross even 200 seats out of its target of 400 in the ensuing polls.

The Trinamul Congress supremo, who campaigned for expelled TMC MP and party candidate Mahua Moitra, also teased the BJP for failing to field its candidates in all of the 42 seats in Bengal till date and predicted its electoral “whitewash” again in the state.

Ms Banerjee further asserted that she would make “no compromise” with the BJP in her bid to reject the allegations of Congress-CPI(M) of a “setting” between the two parties and hinted at playing a role in forming the next government at the Centre.

The CM said, “Last time (Assembly polls) they (BJP) claimed: Aab Ki Baar Dosho Paar. But it stopped at 75 among whom 15 joined TMC. Now they (BJP) are saying: Aab Ki Baar Charsho Paar. I challenge them to cross even 200. They can think of swimming later.”

She added, “They have such a big party that they can not find candidates here! They will have a whitewash in Bengal. We will make no compromise with BJP. BJP will go while TMC will exist. Vote for TMC so that it shows a way to form a government in India.”

Ms Banerjee then described the BJP as “Washing Machine” for relieving NCP leader Praful Patel from the pending CBI cases against him with his entry to NDA but took a swipe at the saffron party for failing to stop Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from working even after ensuring his arrest.

The TMC chief however spent a major part of her comeback speech, passionately discouraging the communities of Hindu migrants including the Matuas, living in Nadia, from applying under the CAA. She alleged, “In the CAA, a committee of three members, including one from the post office and another from the census, has been set up. Why does it have someone from the census?”

Ms Banerjee claimed, “It's because the CAA is the head while the NRC is the tail. If you enroll yourself in the CAA, you will come under NRC also. Those among the Matuas, impressed by BJP lies, are thinking to get citizenship through the CAA, will ultimately lose their present status and become refugees.”

She told the Hindu migrants, “Ask the BJP leaders, contesting the polls, why they aren't applying under the CAA. Once they do it they will become foreigners and will not be able to contest the polls. As soon as you apply, you will also lose all facilities and will be identified as Bangladeshis i.e. infiltrators. Don't apply under the CAA by mistake. We won't allow the CAA and NRC to make anyone refugee afresh.”

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM argued, “Modi's guarantee means zero but our guarantee means that the public is hero. Modi is now forced to spread lies after cutting ribbons. BJP is a Jumla party that is sending CBI, ED, NIA and I-T to our party workers’ houses.”