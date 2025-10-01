Mallikarjun Kharge Admitted to Hospital in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Kharge is scheduled to visit Kohima on October 7 and address a public rally at Naga Solidarity Park. Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir, President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, made the announcement during a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Kohima.

According to Jamir, Congress expects a gathering of at least 10,000 people for the rally. The event, themed around "Safe Democracy, Safe Secularism, and Safe Nagaland," will also highlight key issues such as youth employment, entrepreneurship, good governance, and road connectivity.

The statement said that the rally will be followed by separate meetings between Kharge and senior members of the Congress Political Affairs Committee, Pro-Committee, and presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCCs).

The Congress MP emphasised that the rally is not only a party function but also a political platform to address challenges facing Nagaland and the Northeast. He appealed to citizens, especially minorities, to join the rally and voice their concerns, which he said would be carried forward by regional leaders.

Kharge will be accompanied by national leaders, including Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and the party's Nagaland in-charge, MP from Odisha, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, and other leaders.

Jamir underlined that the rally is the beginning of a broader Congress campaign in the region, with the party taking a firm stand on issues such as the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), governance, and constitutional rights.

He noted that the Congress high command is serious about addressing these concerns and may invite other political parties to join the movement on a common platform to safeguard democracy, secularism, and the future of Nagaland.

Akuonuo Miachieo, Co-Convener of the Organising Committee and General Secretary of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), appealed for cooperation and encouraged all citizens to ensure that the rally's message reaches every household in Nagaland.