Mallareddy Engineering students protest worm-infested food served in hostel

News
DC Correspondent
5 March 2024 7:29 AM GMT
The students, a majority of whom are hostellers, complained that worms and insects were found in the food served to them
They said that it was not the first time that such incident occurred on the campus. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Mallareddy Engineering College as students protested on the campus at Gandi Maisamma.

The students, a majority of whom are hostellers, complained that worms and insects were found in the food served to them.

Further, they said that it was not the first time that such incident occurred on the campus.

The hostel officials tried to pacify the students but in vain.

More details awaited.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
mallareddy engineering college 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
