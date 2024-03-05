Mallareddy Engineering students protest worm-infested food served in hostel

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Mallareddy Engineering College as students protested on the campus at Gandi Maisamma.

The students, a majority of whom are hostellers, complained that worms and insects were found in the food served to them.

Further, they said that it was not the first time that such incident occurred on the campus.

The hostel officials tried to pacify the students but in vain.

More details awaited.