Malla Reddy harassing students in his colleges: Bandla Ganesh

Hyderabad: Tollywood producer-turned-politician Bandla Ganesh, who applied for a ticket from the Congress party to contest from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha, made serious allegations against Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy for alleged irregularities in his colleges.

A day after Malla Reddy said that he would approach Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking funds for development of his Medchal constituency, Bandla Ganesh on Friday applied seeking Congress party ticket to contest from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, where Malla Reddy has launched political campaign to field his younger son Dr Bhadra Reddy on a BRS ticket from Malkajgiri.

After applying for the Congress ticket, Bandla Ganesh told mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan that Malla Reddy had been harassing students of his colleges in the name of additional fee. People would not spare Malla Reddy's harassment and his illegal activities.

"People expressed their satisfaction over Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's administration for two months. Congress party will win majority seats in the ensuing parliamentary elections as well. I applied for Congress party's ticket to contest from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha. I will win if the Congress party offers a ticket to me," Ganesh said.