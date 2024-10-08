Maldives Prez to visit Agra today, Taj Mahal to remain shut for public for 2 hours

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed are scheduled to visit Taj Mahal on Tuesday morning, a senior official said.The monument will be closed for two hours for the general public during his visit, added the official from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra.Upon his arrival at the Agra airport, Muizzu and his wife will be welcomed by state minister Yogendra Updhyay on behalf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the official said.From the airport, the couple are scheduled to head to Taj Mahal for the visit, he added.Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist, Agra Circle, said, "Taj Mahal will remain closed for the general public from 8 am to 10 am for the visit of the President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed.""The booking offices at the monument will be closed for the public for two hours before the monument is closed," he added.The Maldivian president is in India on a four-day bilateral visit. He is scheduled to visit Agra and Mumbai on Tuesday and Bengaluru on Wednesday before returning to Male on Thursday.