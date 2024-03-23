Malakpet police seize Rs 10 lakh

Hyderabad: The Malakpet police seized Rs 10 cash that was transported in a car without supporting documents, during a vehicle checking at SBI Officer Colony Park. One Bokka Sai Charan, real estate businessman of Injapur. was travelling with the cash in the vehicle.





Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Friday prohibited throwing of colours and coloured water on unwilling people on Holi. He also prohibits group movement of vehicles which cold inconvenience road-users. The 24-hour order takes effect from 6 am on March 25.