Making the Old City vibrant and world class is Waliullah’s driving force

Hyderabad: Congress Hyderabad candidate Mohammed Waliullah Sameer vowed to end communal politics and promote development in Hyderabad's Old City. Sameer took this pledge during a roadshow that covered 56 significant areas across various constituencies, including Santosh nagar mandir masjid chowrasta and Darulshifa Ground, here on Friday.





He outlined a comprehensive plan to rejuvenate the Old City, focusing on major infrastructure projects and social programs. Sameer urged the public to support Congress and emphasised the need to reject communal politics in favour of unity and progress. "It's time to say no to divisive rhetoric and yes to a united, thrivingHyderabad," he declared.He outlined a comprehensive plan to rejuvenate the Old City, focusing on major infrastructure projects and social programs.



Sameer promised to improve education in the Old City by building an international school and assured that all poor families would have access to free and quality healthcare. He also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to completing the Old City metro rail project in its current term. To boost the area's development, Sameer pledged to secure Rs 5,000 crore for Old City infrastructure, with plans to lay the foundation stone for a super-specialty hospital within 100 days of coming to power. He also assured that Osmania General Hospital would be upgraded, with a Rs 500 crore budget proposal in place.



The Congress candidate highlighted his party's plans to revitalise historic markets such as Laad Bazaar, Pathergatti, Madina market and Mir Alam Mandi to boost tourism. Additionally, Sameer proposed to strengthen SETWIN, a government-owned enterprise, which provides job-oriented training programs.



He criticised the MIM leadership, particularly its president Asaduddin Owaisi, for damaging the image of the Old City. He said that the provocative and communal speeches of MIM leaders have led to discrimination against the Old City's residents, with banks and financial institutions blacklisting them. He expressed his determination to change this perception by demonstrating that Hyderabad's residents are peace-loving and soft-spoken.



He denounced Owaisi for criticising Priyanka Gandhi, who had alleged that MIM collaborates with BJP to divide votes. He pointed to instances where MIM fielded candidates to benefit the BJP, such as in Maharashtra, Bihar, and Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills constituency during the Assembly elections, which indirectly helped the BRS defeat Congress candidate Md. Azharuddin.



Sameer urged the voters to realise that MIM and the Owaisi brothers act as the BJP's B-team, undermining the interests of Muslims and other minorities.



