Major Fire Mishap Guts Makeshift Tents in Karimnagar

News
DC Correspondent
20 Feb 2024 6:42 AM GMT
Flames erupted after five gas cylinders burst at the same time
With majority of the migrant workers going to Medaram Jatara, loss of life was averted. — DC Image

Hyderabad: A major fire mishap gutted many huts in Subhashnagar on Jagtial Highway on Tuesday. No casualties were reported.

The fire engulfed the makeshift tents and huts erected by migrant workers.

Flames erupted after five gas cylinders burst in the area. Soon they spread to nearby areas, increasing the magnitude of the mishap.

With many of the migrant workers going to Medaram jatara, loss of life was averted.

More details awaited.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
