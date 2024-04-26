Maharashtra Political Parties Use 42 MLC Vacancies to Pacify Rebels

Mumbai: Political parties in Maharashtra are dangling the carrot of legislative council membership to keep the disgruntled party leaders in check. There are 21 vacant seats in the legislative council and the vacancies will double by the end of July this year. According to sources, all parties have promised the leaders, who were eager to contest Lok Sabha but denied tickets, a seat in the state legislative council. Some have been promised Rajya Sabha membership.

Maharashtra has a total 78 members of the Legislative Council. Of these, 31 are elected by members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), 21 members are elected by local body authorities (like Municipal Corporations), seven members each are elected by graduates and teachers from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Konkan, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Amravati divisions. In addition to this, 12 members are nominated by Maharashtra Governor.

The governor has not nominated 12 members in the Legislative Council. These nominations are done on the recommendations of the state government to the Governor. Besides this, six members, who were elected by local authorities, are retiring by June 21 of this year. Two members each from graduates and teachers constituencies are retiring by July 7 of this year. In addition to this, out of the total 31 members elected by MLAs in the Legislative Council, the tenure of 11 members will end by July 27 of this year. There are already nine vacant seats, which are elected by local bodies, in the council.

An official of the state legislature said that the members elected by the MLAs, who are retiring, include BJP's Nilay Naik, Ramrao Patil, Ramesh Patil and Bhai Girkar, NCP's Babajani Durrani, Congress's Wajahat Mirza, Dr. Pradnya Rajiv Satav, Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) Anil Parab, Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande, PWP's Jayant Patil and RSP's Mahadev Jankar. They are going to retire by July 27, 2024.

"We are going to conduct an election on 11 seats, which are elected by the MLA, after the Lok Sabha election," the official said. Nine vacant seats are not being filled due to non-existence of local bodies for more than a year.

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has denied ticket to its sitting MPs Hemant Patil from Hingoli, Bhavana Gawali from Yavatmal-Washim and Krupal Tumane from Ramtek. The three are reportedly upset with their party. BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil had opposed supporting the Ajit Pawar faction due to traditional political rivalry in Baramati. In addition to this, Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare's decision to challenge Ajit Pawar in Baramati had caused tension among Mahayuti. Subsequently, Mr Patil and Mr Shivtare have been pacified by Mr. Fadnavis and Mr. Shinde.

A Mahayuti leader said that chief minister Eknath Shinde held meetings with Gawali, Patil and Tumane individually. All of them have been assured about their rehabilitations. "We have asked the disgruntled leaders to ensure the victory of our candidates in Lok Sabha. We will do their proper political rehabilitation. They will be given an opportunity to go to the Legislative Council or they can get a ticket in the upcoming assembly elections later this year," the Mahayuti leader said.

A BJP office bearer said that Harshvardhan Patil will be given an MLC ticket after Lok Sabha election if Mahayuti candidate wins Baramati Lok Sabha seat.

