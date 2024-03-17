Maharashtra MLC Dumps Uddhav Thackeray, joins Shinde Sena

Mumbai: In a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray, his party’s member of legislative council Aamshya Padvi joined the Eknath Shinde faction on Sunday. Mr. Padvi, Shiv Sena’s tribal face, comes from Nandurbar district. Uddhav Thackeray had ignored some senior leaders and nominated Mr. Padvi for the legislative council election in 2022.

Mr. Padvi was the Nandurbar district president of Shiv Sena and he is credited with the party’s growth in the tribal dominated district. He was twice fielded as Shiv Sena candidate in state assembly elections — 2014 and 2019 — from the Akkalkuwa constituency. However, Congress’s K.C. Padvi defeated him on both occasions.

In June 2022, Uddhav Thackeray announced Mr. Padvi and Sachin Ahir’s candidature for the legislative council election. The two were nominated in place of veteran leaders Diwakar Raote and Subhash Desai, whose tenures ended in June 2022. Mr. Desai was the sitting minister in the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray, but he declined to contest the election to make way for Mr. Padvi.

Interestingly, Eknath Shinde’s rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray had begun the day Mr. Padvi was elected as the member of legislative council. After joining the Shinde faction, Mr. Padvi said that the only reason he switched sides is the development in his constituency.

“I had cried on the day Mr. Shinde and other MLAs revolted against Mr. Thackeray. I have worked hard to strength Shiv Sena and I was sad to see the situation then. After becoming the MLC, no work was happening in my constituency. I have joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena so that I can do development work for my people. There is no other motive. I do not want to criticise anyone,” said Mr. Padvi, who became emotional while talking to the media.

Mr. Padvi is the fourth member of legislative council of Shiv Sena to support Mr. Shinde. His switching sides could also jeopardise Shiv Sena UBT’s claim on the leader of opposition’s post in the legislative council.

Currently, Shiv Sena UBT’s Ambadas Danve is the leader of opposition even though Congress also has eight MLCs same as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. After Mr. Padvi joined the Shinde faction, Shiv Sena UBT’s strength in the House has reduced to seven. If the Congress stakes claim on the post, Shiv Sena UBT will have to relinquish it.





