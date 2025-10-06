Maharashtra: Massive Fire Engulfs Godown in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra): A massive fire broke out in a godown in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, on Sunday evening, police said. No injuries have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further details are awaited.

Fireman Wazeer Patel said, "We received a call at 9:45 pm. Upon reaching the site, we found the entire godown ablaze. Fire vehicles from Kalyan and Ulhasnagar arrived immediately. There are no casualties, and nearby godowns were saved. The godown contained some chemicals and clothes."

The investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.