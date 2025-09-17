Maharashtra: Cloudburst Hits Jalgaon, 10 Villages Affected

Jalgaon: A cloudburst situation arose in areas in and near Maharashtra's Jalgaon, affecting 10 villages, District Collector Ayush Prasad said on Tuesday.

According to primary information, 452 houses were inundated and nearly 2,500 hectares of farmland were damaged. One death has been reported. Around 250 cattle and nearly 1,800 smaller animals also died in the disaster.

“The water level increased in free-flowing rivers and drains, which entered nearby houses, affecting 10 villages,” Prasad said. He added that the Maharashtra State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is distributing food to families who lost their ration. Power supply has also been restored in the affected areas.

Maharashtra Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan visited the district to assess the damage. He said heavy rains continued for two days across four tehsils, severely affecting farmers and residents.

“All officers have been directed to conduct a survey as soon as possible, so compensation can be provided to those who suffered losses,” Mahajan said.