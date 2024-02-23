Mahamastakabhisheka for Lord Bahubali begins in Venoor

Mangaluru: The spectacular Mahamastakabhisheka ceremony for Lord Bahubali commenced in Venoor village on Thursday evening, casting vibrant hues upon the 35 feet tall monolith.

As the sun descended into the western horizon, the Bahubali statue radiated vibrant hues, adorned with a medley of offerings including milk, turmeric, Shwetha kalka churna, sugarcane juice, and water.

Situated on the banks of the Phalguni River in Belthangady Taluk, about 50 km from Mangaluru, Venoor holds historical significance as a thriving center of Jainism and the erstwhile capital of the Ajila Royal Dynasty.

The 17th-century monolith, a towering tribute to Lord Bahubali, was erected by the Ajila Rulers.

During the Maha Mastakabhisheka, the statue undergoes a ceremonial anointment with a range of sacred substances, including Ksheera (milk), Haritha, Srigandha, Astagandha, Chandana, Kesara, tender coconut, Kashaya, Sugarcane Juice, Shwetha Kalka Churna and Rajata Pushpa Vristi.

What sets the Bahubali statue in Venoor apart is its distinctive feature – a smiling face, making it the only one of its kind in the region.

In the current century, Mahamastakabhisheka has been observed in 2000, 2012, and now in 2024.

Historical records attribute the statue's creation to legendary sculptor Kalkuda, who crafted it in 1604 on the behest of Sri Veera Thimmanna Ajila- IV.

Throughout the ceremonial period, the Mahamastakabhisheka will be held in the evenings, excluding Sunday (Feb 25) where it will be held in the day.

The inaugural day witnessed the Ajila family led by Dr Padmaprasad Ajila leading the abhisheka, while various families are slated to perform abhiseka on subsequent days.

Sri Charukeerti Bhattaraka Panditacharyavarya Maha Swamiji of Moodabidri Jain Math, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D Veerendra Heggade, and others were present.