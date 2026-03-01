Maha Holi Makes Its Grand Hyderabad Debut with a Massive Celebration

Hyderabad : Hyderabad is set to witness one of the city’s most vibrant festival experiences as MAHA HOLI arrives for the first time with a spectacular celebration at Mindspace on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Known for its high-energy editions across India, the festival promises to transform the venue into a dynamic playground of music, colours, and immersive entertainment.

Bringing its signature record-breaking energy to the City of Nizams, MAHA HOLI – Hyderabad Edition will feature an expansive open-air celebration combining live music, immersive production, and festive experiences curated for a premium audience.

Headlining the event is the explosive live act Shor Bazaar, presenting “Shor Bazaar Live”, an electrifying performance designed to anchor a seven-hour Holi celebration packed with Bollywood beats, live concert moments, and high-energy DJ sets. The event blends music, culture, and community into a vibrant festival atmosphere.

Guests can expect organic and safe colours, large-scale production visuals, curated food and beverage experiences, and SOCIAL’s signature hospitality — creating an unforgettable Holi celebration filled with nonstop festival vibes.

Festival Highlights

• Massive Open-Air Holi Celebration

• Live Concert by Shor Bazaar + High-Energy DJ Sets

• Organic & Safe Colours

• Immersive Production & Visual Experiences

• Food, Drinks & Signature SOCIAL Vibes

• Premium Festival Crowd & Nonstop Entertainment

Designed as a daytime festival experience, MAHA HOLI aims to bring together music lovers, festival-goers, and the city’s young cultural community for a celebration that merges tradition with contemporary entertainment.



