Magunta’s Son Says his Father Will Contest Ongole LS Seat as TD Nominee

Vijayawada: Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s son, Raghava Reddy, announced that his father would contest the elections from the Ongole Lok Sabha seat, representing the Telugu Desam.

In a statement issued on Monday, Raghava Reddy said that Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu opined that it would be good if a senior parliamentarian representing the TD were present in the Parliament so that he would help AP get more funds and also welfare schemes.

Raghava Reddy stated that the TD chief also expressed his intent that if Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy would contest in the polls, repressing the Ongole, it would also help the development of the state.He said that his father would contest in the upcoming polls from Ongole LS and called upon the party supporters representing TD, JS, and BJP and the general public to support his father’s candidature in the elections and help him win the polls.

He assured to be accessible to the youth, leaders, and people to help develop the Ongole Lok Sabha segment and to continue to work as per the wishes of the youth.

It may be mentioned that the TD leadership has proposed fielding Ongole MP’s son Raghava Reddy from the Ongole LS segment, but it has not officially announced the name of the contestant so far.

Ongole MP Srinivasulu Reddy and Raghava Reddy were accused in the Delhi liquor scam, and Raghava Reddy turned approver.