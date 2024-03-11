Magunta Set to Join TDP

Tirupati: Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, who has recently quit the YSR Congress (YSRC) party, is all set to join the Telugu Desam (TD) party.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Srinivasulu Reddy said, "I will join the TD party along with my son Magunta Raghava Reddy. TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh will decide on which day we will officially join the party. I have requested him to provide an opportunity for my son Raghava Reddy to contest elections. I want the people's blessings for him".

The former YSRC leader praised the recently formed alliance between the TD, Jana Sena Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), describing it as beneficial for the people of Andhra Pradesh. He expressed confidence that the leaders of the three parties will collaborate for the betterment of the state.

Meanwhile, Srinivasulu Reddy hosted a breakfast meeting for the TD leaders from Ongole parliamentary constituency at his residence here on Monday. Among those present were former MLAs Damachrala Janardhana Reddy, B.N. Vijay Kumar, Ashok Reddy, Yerragondapalem TD in-charge Erixion Babu, and Darshi in-charge Ravin Kumar.