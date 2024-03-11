Not Leaving Chhindwara, No Plan to Contest from Jabalpur: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Amid speculations that he may be asked by the party leadership to contest from Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming polls, Congress veteran and former chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday said that “I will not leave Chhindwara (his stronghold in Madhya Pradesh) in any case”.

Mr Nath who began a five-day-tour of Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by his son Nakul, on Monday told the media that he has no plan to contest from Jabalpur LS seat falling under Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh in the ensuing polls.

“There is no plan. I will not leave Chhindwara in any case”, he said.

His comments come amid speculation in the Congress circles here that he may be fielded in Jabalpur LS seat in the upcoming polls by Congress.

Mr Nath has several times in the recent times made it clear that his son is going to seek re-election from Chhindwara LS seat in the upcoming elections.

He had represented Chhindwara LS seat nine times earlier.

Mr Nath currently represents Chhindwara Assembly constituency.

He had left the Chhindwara LS seat for his son in the 2019 polls.

Mr Nath junior had retained the seat for Congress in the last LS polls.

Asked about Congress veteran Suresh Pachouri joining BJP last week, Mr Nath sought to parry the question, saying ‘It was his wish’.