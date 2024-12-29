Madhya Pradesh: 10-year-old boy falls into borewell in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A ten-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, an officer said, adding that a rescue operation is underway.



The incident took place in the Janjali area of Raghogarh on Saturday evening.

Collector Satyendra Singh of Guna said, "The oxygen support is being provided to the boy (trapped inside the borewell). All the teams are engaged in the rescue operation."



The boy is trapped at a depth of around 39 feet, the official added. A parallel 22-foot-deep pit has been dug to rescue the boy.



He also mentioned that a team of doctors is providing oxygen support to the boy.





