LS Polls: BJP Eyeing Votes of Beneficiaries of Central Government Schemes in TS

Adilabad: The BJP is pinning its hopes on the beneficiaries of central government welfare and development schemes so as to ensure a good show in the LS polls in Telangana.

BJP leaders are visiting the houses of the beneficiaries' and urging them to vote for its candidates under the ‘Labharthi Sampark Abhiyan’ programme.

At the same time, BJP leaders questioned the claims of the BRS about the implementation of various welfare schemes, and stressed that it was the central government that released funds for some of the BRS schemes.

A tussle is on between leaders of the BRS and BJP over the former’s allegation that the KCR-led government did not give the central government the due share of credit for the implementation of welfare schemes in the state.

The central government provided Rs 6,000 as financial assistance to each pregnant woman to encourage normal deliveries in addition to ‘KCR Kit’, ‘Rythu Vedikalu’, 2BHK under PM Awas Yojana and many other schemes.

C Suhasini Reddy, in charge of Mahila Sampark Abhiyan for Adilabad parliament constituency, said there were a large number of beneficiaries of the central government schemes in each polling booth and Shakthi Kendras. “The party is trying to convince them to vote for the BJP.”

BJP leaders say many people get benefits from central government schemes like PM Kisan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, PM Fasal Bheema Yojana, Sukanya Samruddi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujwal Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

These leaders have identified the beneficiaries of the central government schemes, polling booth-wise for their convenience, to meet them easily.

As many as 21 beneficiaries have been identified in Booth No: 163 in Dasnapur in Mavala mandal in Adilabad. A good number of street vendors got bank loans under Mudra bank loans, it is noted.

Street vendor Sherlawar Chittemma of Mavala of Adilabad, who got financial assistance during the Covid period, said she got it to run her small business to eke out a living. BJP leaders have to upload the video of these interactions with beneficiaries of the central government schemes.