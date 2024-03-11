LPG Cylinder Explodes at Khairatabad Eatery, None Injured

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a food outlet in Khairatabad following an LPG cylinder explosion on Monday afternoon. Firefighters extinguished the fire immediately on rushing to the spot. There were no casualties.

According to locals, Om Prakash and Brahmachary have been running Mahalaxmi tiffin centre near Khairatabad’s Railway Station for several years.

Monday afternoon Brahmachary smelt a distinct gas odour. Even as he and his workers were trying to locate where the gas was leaking, the cylinder burst. The huge explosion and ball of fire created panic among the people in and around the outlet.



According to one Vamshi Krishna, “The explosion made a big sound. We feared it was a terrorist attack, similar to the Bangalore Rameshwaram cafe blast”.

Khairatabad inspector A. Sandeep Reddy said that firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. He added that Brahmachary and his staff sustained minor cuts. According to one Vamshi Krishna, “The explosion made a big sound. We feared it was a terrorist attack, similar to the Bangalore Rameshwaram cafe blast”.Khairatabad inspector A. Sandeep Reddy said that firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. He added that Brahmachary and his staff sustained minor cuts.







