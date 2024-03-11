Top
LPG Cylinder Explodes at Khairatabad Eatery, None Injured

News
DC Correspondent
11 March 2024 5:22 PM GMT
LPG Cylinder Explodes at Khairatabad Eatery, None Injured
A massive fire broke out at a food outlet in Khairatabad following an LPG cylinder explosion on Monday afternoon. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a food outlet in Khairatabad following an LPG cylinder explosion on Monday afternoon. Firefighters extinguished the fire immediately on rushing to the spot. There were no casualties.

According to locals, Om Prakash and Brahmachary have been running Mahalaxmi tiffin centre near Khairatabad's Railway Station for several years.
Monday afternoon Brahmachary smelt a distinct gas odour. Even as he and his workers were trying to locate where the gas was leaking, the cylinder burst. The huge explosion and ball of fire created panic among the people in and around the outlet.

According to one Vamshi Krishna, "The explosion made a big sound. We feared it was a terrorist attack, similar to the Bangalore Rameshwaram cafe blast".
Khairatabad inspector A. Sandeep Reddy said that firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. He added that Brahmachary and his staff sustained minor cuts.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
LPG cylinder explosion Khairatabad’s Railway Station Khairatabad 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
