LPG Cylinder Blast Injures Five in Hyderabad

A explosion caused by an LPG cylinder leakage left five people injured, including a 14-year-old girl, in a house at Gautampuri Colony, Erragadda, in the early hours of Saturday.Gas leaking from the pipe triggered a fire in the house of G. Prasad, 28, and G. Bhavani, 25, both of whom suffered severe burns. The impact was so intense that a common wall collapsed, injuring their neighbours on the other side — V. Madhav, 50, his wife M. Karuna, 45, and their daughter V. Mahalakshmi, 14 — who sustained bleeding wounds and internal injuries, police said.“We received a call at 2.35 am and rushed to the scene. By then, locals and police had shifted the injured to Gandhi Hospital. Our priority was to remove the LPG from the fire-hit house and place it in an open area safely,” said Ch. Purna Kumar, station fire officer, Sanathnagar.Prasad and Bhavani, who were in the same room where the explosion occurred, suffered critical burns, while Madhav, Karuna and Mahalakshmi were injured as the collapsing wall fell on them while they were asleep.Police said Prasad and Bhavani are being treated in the burns ward, while the other three are out of danger.A CLUES team officer confirmed that the explosion was caused by a gas pipe leakage, which led to a V-shaped spread of fire due to the enclosed space. “We suspect poor ventilation and a high gas concentration, which likely ignited when the leaked gas came in contact with an electric circuit from the switchboard,” the officer explained. The Borabanda police have registered a fire accident case and are investigating.