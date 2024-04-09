Lovers End Life as Parents Reject Relationship

Kurnool: A young couple died by suicide allegedly after their parents rejected their marriage proposal and their bodies were found near Tungabhadra railway station at Mantralayam on Monday. GRP Sub-Inspector Gopal stated that locals informed them about two bodies near the station on Monday. The deceased were identified as Venkatesh, 20, from Rachumarri, and Nandini, 19, from Mantralayam. It is suspected that the two, who belonged to different communities, were in a relationship and ended their lives as their parents rejected their marriage proposal. The railway police registered a case and were investigating into the matter. Railway SI stated that no evidence except a bicycle lock was found at the spot.



