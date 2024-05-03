Long-neglected Thamballapalle constituency pins hope on electoral outcome

Tirupati: The Thamballapalle constituency, located at the intersection of Kadapa and Anantapur districts and Karnataka, may be one of the most underdeveloped regions in former Chittoor district, but it's a hotbed of political activity.

Dominated by the Backward Classes (BC) community, this drought-prone area has for long grappled with economic neglect from successive governments.

With 2,24,664 total voters, including 1,10,557 males, 1,14,095 females and 12 others, this segment packs a considerable electoral punch despite its backwardness. In recent years, though, respite has come in the form of significant rainfall. Yet, the farmers struggle to get minimum support price for their produce.

This has led many to migrate to neighbouring districts and Karnataka in search of livelihood.

The region, although receiving water through the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project, remains economically underdeveloped. However, it boasts of the presence of notable landmarks such as the famous Horsley Hills and the prestigious Rishi Valley school.

As the polls approach, the long-neglected Thamballapalle constituency is pinning its hopes on the electoral outcome, yearning for a government that will prioritize its development and address its long-standing issues.

The incumbent YSRC is fighting to retain its stronghold after clinching a resounding victory in 2019. Its candidate, Peddireddy Dwarakanath Reddy – brother of minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy – trounced his Telugu Desam rival and then sitting MLA Shankar Yadav by 46,938 votes.

In 2014, Shankar had defeated YSRC's Praveen Kumar Reddy by 9,190 votes. Intriguingly, in 2009, Praveen had run on a TD ticket, besting Yadav, who was then the Congress candidate – highlighting the fluidity of political loyalties.

Since its inception in 1983, the TD has secured this seat four times (1983, 1994, 2009, 2014), while the Congress has won it six times. The YSRC and the Swatantra Party have tasted victory once each, with independents also clinching two terms.

Dwarakanath Reddy, the ruling party's candidate, aims to leverage his family's regional influence and the welfare schemes of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Conversely, the TD, having lost the 2019 election, seeks a comeback by nominating businessman Dasarapalle Jayachandra Reddy from Mulakalacheruvu mandal. He aims to tap into the perceived anti-incumbency sentiment and leverage the party's promises of implementing sops to woo voters.



