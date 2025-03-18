Lokesh to inaugurate Ashok Leyland plant

Vijayawada: Minister IT Nara Lokesh will inaugurate the Ashok Leyland plant, the second largest vehicle manufacturer in India's automobile sector, at Mallavalli Model Industrial Park near Vijayawada at 5 pm on March 19.

Ashok Leyland, a subsidiary of the Hinduja Group, is ranked 4th in the world in bus production and 13th in truck production. It was recently ranked as the 34th-best brand in India. Ashok Leyland, which has a history of 75 years, exports its vehicles to 50 countries.



This is the first automobile plant to be opened in the Vijayawada belt. It will provide employment opportunities to 600 people in Phase 1 and 1200 people in Phase 2. Spread over 75 acres in Mallavalli Industrial Estate, this plant manufactures Ashok Leyland brand vehicles with state-of-the-art technological standards.

This plant produces BS VI bus models ranging from 7 meters to 13.5 meters. It also undertakes bodybuilding for electric vehicles. This plant operates with a production capacity of 2400 buses per year in Phase-1 and 2.