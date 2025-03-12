Liquor shops to remain shut in twin cities on Holi

Hyderabad: A notification regarding closure of wine/toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants in twin cities has been issued for the upcoming Holi festival.

The notice was issued by the office of Hyderabad police commissioner under section 20 of TG Excise Act. 1948, stating that the wine/toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants, excluding those running in star hotels and registered clubs, will remain closed from 8 am to 4 pm on March 14 on account of Holi festival being celebrated in the twin cities.



