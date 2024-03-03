Let the 3 Lankan Tamils live with their families : EPS

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the State government to free the three ageing Sri Lankan Tamils, who were released from jail after 32 years of incarceration on November 11, 2022, from their solitary confinement in the Tiruchi special camp and allowed to spend the rest of their life with their families living in other countries.

Referring to the death of Santhan, one of the four convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case to be released at the behest of the Supreme Court, Palaniswami, in a statement on Saturday, accused the DMK government of not giving them the real freedom that the Supreme Court had ordered for them.

The convicts were not given any permission to do even physical exercise in camp and were not allowed to mingle with other persons there, he alleged and said that the State government had not taken any steps in sending them to the countries of their choice as they feared for their life in Sri Lanka and felt that they had no livelihood opportunities there.

Of the remaining three persons, Jayakumar has lost his eye sight due to a wrong treatment and Robert Pyas was suffering from some ailment, while Murugan had expressed a desire to be sent to another country, he said and urged the DMK government to accept their requests.